Auto parts sector reeling after industry warning

An earnings miss and warning on industry headwinds from Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) hang over the auto parts sector today. Advance Auto Parts continues to see margin rates decrease amid a planned reduction in inventory. Shares of AAP are down 13.10% premarket to a multi-year low of $95.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is down 3.16% in premarket trading, while O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is 3.75% lower . Keep an eye on Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO), U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) as well.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts misses by $0.09, revenue in-line (Aug. 15)