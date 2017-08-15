Uber plans to ignore cease and desist order in the Philippines

Uber (Private:UBER) plans to ignore a cease and desist order from the transport regulator in the Philippines, according to CNBC.

Uber says it has filed for reconsideration after Monday’s advisory where the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board suspended the company’s accreditation for a month.

Uber initially said it would comply but later changed course citing demand.

”This means that Uber’s operations will continue until the motion is resolved. Consequently, we will be resuming serving Metro Manila and Cebu,” the company writes in a Facebook post.

Local media reports say drivers still can’t legally pick up passengers.

Previously: CNBC: Benchmark threatened to block Uber investments over expanded board (Aug. 14)