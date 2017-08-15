Blackstone's $7B natural gas bet

via Ryan Dezember at the WSJ

The latest investment was last month, with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agreeing to pay $1.57B for a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline being built across Ohio. Added to other relatively recent moves, the P-E firm has put about $7B to work in drilling fields, pipelines, and a gas export terminal.

The size of the bet is comparable to the $10B Blackstone put into single-family rental homes following the real estate crash. Unlike with the homes though, the prospects for rising gas prices isn't that great. For Blackstone's part, it says the bulk of its gas investments are dependent on production volumes rising, not prices.

"It’s like picks and shovels for gold mining,” says David Foley, who heads Blackstone's energy investing. "We don’t really care about the gold price, we just need it to be sufficient that people continue to mine.”