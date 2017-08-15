Amec Foster asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval, regulator says

Amec Foster Wheeler's (NYSE:AMFW) proposal to sell most of its North Sea upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), the U.K.’s Competition And Markets Authority says.

The CMA says the divestiture or a modified version of it might be acceptable and that it planned to open a public consultation on the proposal before making a final decision by Oct. 12.

AMFW already has launched a sales process of the operations and hopes to secure a deal by late September or early October, although Wood Group says the CMA did not require a conclusion of the sale process before its 2.2B ($2.8B) takeover can be completed.

Both companies continue to believe the deal will complete in Q4.