Dick's tumbles as promotions pressure margins

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports comparable sales edged up 0.1% in Q2 to miss the consensus estimate for a 1.8% rise.

E-commerce sales as a percentage of total sales rose 70 bps Y/Y to 9.2%.

Loooking ahead, Dick's sees FY17 EPS of $2.80 to $3.00 vs. $3.62 consensus. The retailer expects full-year same-store sales growth to be flat to lower at a low single digit rate.

"By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts for the remainder of the year, as we will aggressively protect our market share," says CEO Edward Stack.

