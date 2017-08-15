Rio Tinto downgraded from Top Pick at RBC as China property market slows

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) -1.8% premarket after RBC downgrades shares to Outperform from Top Pick; the stock drops as much as 2% in London trading.

RBC foresees a slowing Chinese property market and concerns on growth to increase following the Communist Party leadership conference in November, which "may weigh on sentiment, meaning an ‘iron ore’ fundamentals re-rating pushed out to later in 2018."

RBC remains positive on the sector and the iron ore market; the firm's Rio downgrade is reflective of an increasingly positive relative view on Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), where there is “a larger valuation disconnect,” and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), where there is “a dynamic growth story evolving.”

Rio's 8% total dividend yield "should underpin investment demand and continue to see Rio Tinto attract investor interest going forward," RBC writes.