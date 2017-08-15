CNBC: Next Apple Watch won't require iPhone tethering

A CNBC source confirms reports that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming Apple Watch won’t rely on iPhone tethering and will instead serve as a standalone device.

The new generation of Watch, which will announce with the iPhone models next month, will have cellular connectivity possibly through an embedded SIM so that people can stream music and make calls without needing an iPhone within range.

Cellular connectivity could harm battery life, which already suffers in the Watch Series 2 when using features like the GPS and heart rate monitor during runs.

Intel will reportedly supply the Watch modems and the device will sell through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Apple shares are up 0.47% premarket.

