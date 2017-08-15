Retail sales impress with a boost from Amazon Prime Day

Retail sales rose to their highest level since December during July as positive growth was seen in grocery stores, health/personal care stores, general merchandise stores, auto dealers and the food services category. The nonstore retailers category led the way with 1.8% M/M and 11.5% Y/Y growth, likely influenced heavily by the Amazon Prime Day event.

Flying under the radar was a notable adjustment in June sales to a 0.3% M/M gain from a 0.2% drop that raised some eyebrows at the time.

Retail sales rose 4.2% in July on a year-over-year comparison.

Keep an eye on Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) ahead of their earnings reports this week as the retail numbers are digested.