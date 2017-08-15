Synaptics far-field voice tech will appear in budget-friendly Alexa device

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announces that Anker selected its AudioSmart far-field voice technology for the upcoming Eufy Genie smart speaker.

The Genie will feature Amazon’s Alexa voice-control system with the budget price of $35.

"By utilizing Synaptics' AudioSmart two-microphone voice solution, we maximized the far-field voice capabilities offered by Genie and streamlined its internal components, which allowed us to bring to market a powerful Alexa device with a smaller form factor and a consumer-friendly price-point," says Anker CEO Steven Yang.

