TJX Companies lifts profit guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reports comparable sales increased 3.0% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.3% gain. Comparable sales were up 7% for the HomeGoods and TJX Canada businesses.

The retailer's profit margin rate rose 90 bps to 10.7% during the quarter on a pretax basis. SG&A expenses were up 10 bps to 17.8% of sales.

"Customer traffic was up and was the primary driver of our comp store sales growth at every division and overall merchandise margin was up, which we see as excellent indicators of the fundamental strength, consistency and flexibility of our business," says CEO Ernie Herrmann.

Looking ahead, TJX sees Q3 EPS of $0.98 to $1.00 vs. $1.00 consensus and FY18 EPS of $3.89 to $3.93 vs. $3.80 to $3.89 prior and $3.89 consensus.

