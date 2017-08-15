BAML survey shows rising nervousness

The latest BAML fund manager survey shows just 33% expect corporate profits to improve over the next year - that's down a full 25 percentage points from January, and the lowest level since November 2015.

Those who think stock markets are overvalued rose to a record-high 46%.

BAML chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett: “Investors’ expectations of corporate profits have taken an ominous turn this year which is a warning sign for equities over bonds, high yield over investment grade, and cyclical sectors over defensive ones."

The survey results are likely to make a lot of news today, but the onus is on the bears - on one hand they say investor frothiness is ringing the bell for a market top, but on the other hand will point to this report's rising nervousness as signaling a downturn ahead.

