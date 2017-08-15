Corning -2.6% as Goldman cuts to Sell

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is 2.6% lower premarket after a cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs, which sees a combination of factors adding up in the negative, including weaker glass volumes combining with forex risks and shares trading above historical valuations.

The TV supply chain is heading toward a "cyclical peak," says analyst Doug Clark, and smaller production targets from TV makers could pressure volumes over the next several quarters. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's cut his price target to $26 from $29, implying 11.6% downside.

Guggenheim, meanwhile, is reiterating a Buy rating and $35 target (19% upside implied).