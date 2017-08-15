Coach -9% after Q2 results

Coach (NYSE:COH) reports North American comparable-store sales increased ~3% in Q4.

North American Coach brand sales fell 3.3% to $586M.

International Coach brand sales down 1.8% to $442M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 110 bps to 66.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 180 bps to 50.9% for the quarter.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 70 bps to 15.8%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $5.8B to $5.9B; Operating income: +22% to +25%; Interest expense: ~$90M; Tax rate: 25% to 26%; Diluted EPS: $2.35 to $2.4.