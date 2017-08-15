Reuters: Cheniere Energy sets up China office to expand sales

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is setting up an office in Beijing to help it secure long-term supply deals with Chinese buyers, Reuters reports, making it the first operator of a U.S. liquefied natural gas export facility to establish a presence in the country.

Maggie Jia, senior marketing manager with Cheniere Asia who worked previously for Morgan Stanley and Mitsui, will relocate from Singapore to run the Beijing office, according to the report.

Cheniere already exports gas to more than 20 countries from its Sabine Pass export facility in Louisiana which began operating in 2016; China was the third-largest importer of U.S. LNG in 2016 but up until now has bought U.S. gas through spot deals, or from non-U.S. companies.