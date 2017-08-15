Synchrony Financial delinquencies edge higher, charge-offs flat; shares up 5% on Berkshire buy

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now higher by 4.9% after Berkshire Hathaway last night disclosed about a $500M stake.

The team at Berkshire probably isn't too laser-focused on the month-to-month fluctuations in how SYF customers are paying their bills, but that news is out this morning.

Thirty-days past due as a percent of total loans was 4.4% in July vs. 4.3% a month earlier. A year ago, it was 3.9%. Adjusted net charge-offs of 5.1% in July was flat from the previous month. A year ago, it was 4.4%.