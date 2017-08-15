Tandem Diabetes Care launches at-home clinical trial of t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with PLGS technology

Enrollment is underway in an at-home clinical trial assessing Tandem Diabetes Care's (NASDAQ:TNDM) t:slim X2 Insulin Pump featuring its predictive low glucose suspend (PLGS) technology, designed to suspend insulin delivery when low blood glucose is predicted and resume insulin delivery when glucose levels start to rise.

The 90-subject study, PROLOG, will compared two three-week periods of at-home insulin pump use, one using t:slim X2 with PLGS and one without. The primary endpoint will be the reduction in the percentage of CGM values (using Dexcom's G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitor) under 70 mg/dL when using PLGS.