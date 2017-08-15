Qualcomm announces VR-friendly Spectra camera modules

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces new Spectra camera technology that could capture real-time 3D images and movement on mobile devices and head mounted displays.

The Spectra Module Program expansion includes improved biometric authentication and high-resolution depth sensing built on the company’s embedded image signal processors, or ISP.

The next gen ISP has new camera architecture for advanced computer vision and image quality for future Snapdragon Mobile and VR Platforms.

The module program consists of three camera modules, including iris authentication, a passive depth sensing, and active depth sensing.

Press release

