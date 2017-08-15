New CEO at Vapor Group

Vapor Group (OTCPK:VPOR) announces the appointment of COO Yaniv Nahon to become the company's new president and CEO.

The company also names CFO Jorge Schcolnik to the board.

Nahon posts an update on the company's results.

"The financial statements as of June 30th don't reflect the huge sales gains of Easy Grinder™ to date that we have made since shipping and invoicing only began in early June, with product inventory arriving in multiple shipments throughout the month. So, the financial statements show only a few weeks of Easy Grinder sales results."

Source: Press Release