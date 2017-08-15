Stocks sluggish after yesterday's buy-the-dip gains

Stocks open little changed following yesterday's big buy-the-dip gains, with news overnight that North Korea said it would not launch missiles towards Guam, which it threatened to do last week; Dow +0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

European bourses are broadly higher for a second day, with France's CAC +0.6% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +0.5% ; in Asia, Japn's Nikkei jumped +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

Safe-haven assets are trading lower, with gold -1.2% at $1,274.60/oz., the Japanese yen -1.1% vs. the U.S. dollar to 110.81, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is 6 bps higher at 2.28%.

U.S. crude oil -0.9% at $47.15/bbl, extending yesterday's selloff.

Investors received a sizable batch of economic data this morning, highlighted by better than expected retail sales for July; still ahead are June business inventories and the August NAHB housing market index.