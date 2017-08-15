Choice Hotel updates on Comfort brand pipeline

Choice Hotels International (CHH -0.2% ) says it boosted the Comfort brand pipeline with 40% more contracts in Q2.

The company says Comfort is on track to hit 56 openings this year which includes 12 recent openings that were a mix of new construction and conversion projects.

"The Comfort brand continues to fortify its position by beating the upper midscale segment in RevPAR growth and stealing share in the U.S. The brand has recorded 33 consecutive months of RevPAR index gains compared to its competition," notes franchise exec Brian Quinn.

Source: Press Release