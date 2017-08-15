Cocrystal Pharma completes early-stage study of HCV candidate CC-31244; shares ahead 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Cocrystal Pharma (OTCQB:COCP +5.4% ) perks up in early trading on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1a/1b study assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of HCV candidate CC-31244.

Stage 1a involved 30 healthy volunteers who received single doses (20 mg - 400 mg) of CC-31244 and 12 healthy volunteers who received multiple doses (200 mg or 400 mg) for seven days.

In Stage 1b, 15 patients with HCV genotype 1 infection received CC-31244 for seven days (six: 400 mg daily; six: 600 mg daily; three: 200 mg twice daily).

Eighteen subjects received placebo.

No serious adverse events were observed. CC-31244 demonstrated a substantial and durable antiviral across all three dosing regimens. The average HCV RNA viral load decline from baseline was 3 log (1,000-fold decrease) by day 4.

The company intends to advance CC-31244 into Phase 2 development.

CC-31244 is an orally available broad spectrum NS5B non-nucleoside inhibitor that the company says has a high barrier to drug resistance and interacts with the NS5B polymerase of all major HCV genotypes.