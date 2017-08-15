Microsoft acquires cloud orchestration company to benefit Azure

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces the acquisition of cloud computing orchestration company Cycle Computing. Financial terms not disclosed.

Cycle Computing makes high-performance computing and other big computing capabilities more accessible for cloud customers, who can move faster into using Microsoft Azure.

The company’s flagship CycleCloud product handles computations at any scale, helps organize workflows, and manages data and supports Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine, and Azure.

Microsoft has recently reorganized its business to focus more on Azure to close the gap with market leader AWS.

