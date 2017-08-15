Retail stocks sluggish as Dick's and Coach disappoint

A stronger-than-anticipated July retail sales report is taking a back seat to key earnings reports in the retail sector. A promise from Dick's that it will ratchet up promotions to take market share and weak guidance from Coach are the two events weighing the most on apparel/shoe/sporting equipment sellers.
Early decliners include Vista Outdoor (VSTO -1.5%), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC -1.7%), Foot Locker (FL -4.7%), Finish Line (FINL -3.9%), DSW (DSW -6.2%), Genesco (GCO -2.8%), Boot Barn (BOOT -1.6%), Gap (GPS -2.5%), Finish Line (FINL -3.9%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.5%), Express (EXPR -6.4%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.8%), Vera Bradley (VRA -4.5%), Movado (MOV -1.2%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -5.9%), L Brands (LB -2.2%) and J. Jill (JILL -1.7%).
Previously: Coach -9% after Q2 results (Aug. 15)
Previously: Dick's tumbles as promotions pressure margins (Aug. 15)