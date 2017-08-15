Retail stocks sluggish as Dick's and Coach disappoint

A stronger-than-anticipated July retail sales report is taking a back seat to key earnings reports in the retail sector. A promise from Dick's that it will ratchet up promotions to take market share and weak guidance from Coach are the two events weighing the most on apparel/shoe/sporting equipment sellers.

Early decliners include Vista Outdoor (VSTO -1.5% ), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC -1.7% ), Foot Locker (FL -4.7% ), Finish Line (FINL -3.9% ), DSW (DSW -6.2% ), Genesco (GCO -2.8% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -1.6% ), Gap (GPS -2.5% ), Finish Line (FINL -3.9% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.5% ), Express (EXPR -6.4% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.8% ), Vera Bradley (VRA -4.5% ), Movado (MOV -1.2% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -5.9% ), L Brands (LB -2.2% ) and J. Jill (JILL -1.7% ).

