China National Petroleum plans to complete ownership reforms by November

China National Petroleum (PTR -1.4% ) says it will complete mandatory mixed-ownership reforms before the end of November, as part of government efforts to make state-run entities more efficient and market-oriented.

CNPC says it has established a special working group to complete the reform process, which aims to restructure firms into limited liability corporations and cut direct government interference in their business operations.

China has ordered all state-run enterprises to modernize their ownership structures and introduce private capital as part of a reform program for its heavily indebted state sector.