Aytu still under pressure from equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Aytu Biosciences (OTCQX:AYTU -2.2% ) remains depressed after it announced an $11.5M private placement of equity units Friday evening. Shares are down 33% since then.

Each Class A unit, comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase 1 1/2 shares of common, was sold at $0.15.

Each Class B unit, consisting of one share of Series A Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase 1 1/2 shares of common stock for each convertible share, was sold at $1,000.

The five-year warrants are exercisable at $0.18 per common share.

Net proceeds will fund sales & marketing expenses related to Natesto, working capital and general corporate purposes.