Home Depot and Lowe's bid down

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) swings lower as guidance from management on the earnings call suggests a deceleration of comparable sales in the second half of the year. The retailer expects comparable sales growth of 5.5% for the full year, mark that still tops most of the retail sector.

Execs said Pro sales grew at twice the rate than DIY sales in Q2 and noted a 23% gain in e-commerce sales during the quarter.

The 3.14% slide in Home Depot after it posted a strong pace of sales in Q2 has some analysts recommending buying the dip. Peer Lowe's (LOW -3.2% ) is also showing weakness on the day. Lowe's is due to report Q2 numbers on August 23.

