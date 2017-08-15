Cliffs Natural Resources is now Cleveland-Cliffs

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF -0.1% ) says it is changing its name to Cleveland-Cliffs, a name it previously held for many decades; its NYSE stock ticker symbol will remain the same.

CLF says the name change is part of the celebration of the 170th anniversary of the company and is effective immediately.

"Cleveland-Cliffs is once again reinventing itself as the supplier of high-quality iron units to the Great Lakes region," CLF says. "With our expansion into the production of hot-briquetted iron to supply the growing electric arc furnace steel industry, Cleveland-Cliffs is the best name to represent our strong present and our bright future."