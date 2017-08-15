Despegar.com files for U.S. IPO

Online travel agency Despegar.com (DESP) files for an IPO on the NYSE to raise up to $100M.

SEC filing: "We believe that our focus on the underpenetrated Latin American online travel market, our knowledge of the consumer and supplier landscape in the region and our ability to manage the business successfully through economic cycles will allow us to continue our industry leadership. In the six months ended June 30, 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2016, we had approximately 2.5 million and 4.0 million customers, generating $248.5 million and $411.2 million in revenue, respectively."

SEC Form F-1