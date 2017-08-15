Cancer Genetics to acquire I-O-focused CRO vivoPharm for $12M; buying stymied by Q2 miss, shares down 22%

Thinly traded nano cap Cancer Genetics (CGIX -21.8% ) slumps on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 268K shares, after it announced Q2 results that fell short of consensus.

Revenues were $6.6M, down 5%. Test volume rose 6% to 14,341.

The company's announcement that it will acquire Australia-based contract research organization (CRO) vivoPharm for $12M in cash and stock failed to ignite buying. The company says the deal will strengthen its position in oncology drug discovery, specifically in immuno-oncology (I-O).

The transaction will be paid with $1.2M in cash and CGIX common stock. It entered into an equity financing agreement for up to $16M to fund the deal and increase working capital.

