Uber agrees to 20 years of privacy audits in FTC settlement

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission says Uber (Private:UBER) “failed consumers” in the 2014 data breach that led to the theft of over 100K names and driver’s license numbers, according to CNBC.

"Uber failed consumers in two key ways: First by misrepresenting the extent to which it monitored its employees' access to personal information about users and drivers, and second by misrepresenting that it took reasonable steps to secure that data," says acting FTC chairman Maureen Ohlhausen.

As part of a settlement between the two, Uber agrees to 20 years of privacy audits and implementing a new privacy program.

