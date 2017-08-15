Movie theater stocks tremble after MoviePass fee lowered

Movie theater stocks trade lower after MoviePass drops the cost of its unlimited movie pass to $9.95 per month.
The service started off with a tiered pricing approach that ranged as high as $50 per month in certain markets.
The $9.95 fee will cover tickets at any theater that accepts debit cards. IMAX or 3D screenings aren't included in the deal.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 4.41% to carve out a new multi-year low of $12.95. Regal Entertainment (RGC -1.2%), Cinemark (CNK -0.6%) and IMAX (IMAX -1.3%) are showing more moderate losses.