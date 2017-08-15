RBS reportedly planning big tech job cuts

Still in deep cost-cutting mode, mostly state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) is planning to cut nearly 900 IT jobs by 2020, according to labor union Unite. Included in those cuts would be 40% of the permanent IT staff, or 650 jobs, with the rest being contractor roles.

The bank says the planning remains at an early stage, and no numbers have been discussed with Unite.

RBS, of course, has had its tech issues, including computer glitches which helped scuttle plans to spin off Williams & Glyn.