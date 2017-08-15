Connecticut governor says Dominion needs to offer more info on Millstone

Dominion Energy (D +0.4% ) needs to work with Connecticut officials and provide information on the nature of its difficulties and how a competitive bidding proposal for the Millstone nuclear power plant would affect ratepayers, Gov. Malloy says.

"Dominion has done a bad job... of having this discussion with the people of Connecticut because they aren't willing to share any information," Malloy tells a local newspaper. "We're asked to trust them [but] every national publication or opinion that I've seen about nuclear say that these are two of the most profitable reactors in the country."

Malloy says he issued the executive order last month calling for a study of Millstone's economic viability because he wants to see the project preserved, if possible, but he also wants to know the "appropriate price or subsidy" to keep it.

"We're glad the governor recognizes the importance of Millstone... but as we said when the study was first announced, there needs to be action tied to a study and that falls under the legislature," says a Dominion spokesperson.