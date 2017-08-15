Bitauto -4.2% despite Q2 beat, as headline loss widens

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is off 4.2% following Q2 earnings where it posted a wider net loss as reported, but beat expectations with adjusted profits.

ADRs doubled YTD before today's pullback, now up 98.7% YTD.

Net loss grew to 63.3M yuan (about $9.3M) from a year-ago 39.1M ($5.8M). But adjusting for nonrecurring costs and stock option expense, non-GAAP net income rose 69% to 225.4M yuan ($33.2M).

Revenue by unit: Advertising and subscriptions, 1.01B yuan ($148.5M, up 13.1% in renminbi terms); Transaction services, 922.6M yuan ($136.1M, up 188.1%); Digital marketing solutions, 241.4M yuan ($35.6M, up 25.2%).

Cash and equivalents, time deposits and restricted cash came to 7.63B yuan ($1.13B).

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of 2.17B yuan to 2.22B yuan (about $320.1M-$327.5M, up 42.3%-45.6% in renminbi terms, and above consensus for $303.7M).

