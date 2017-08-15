Santander Consumer up 1.25% delinquencies fall from last year

July net charge-offs of 7.84% were up 127 basis points during the month, and up 18 basis points from a year ago.

Delinquencies of 14.50 were up 22 basis points during the month, but down 68 basis points Y/Y. The high water mark of 16.28% was hit in December of last year.

Susquehanna's Jack Micenko describes the credit quality data as mixed. Digging further, he finds mid- and late-stage delinquencies down Y/Y across all time frames - worth monitoring to see if this points to a sustained improvement in the credit cycle.

Source: Bloomberg