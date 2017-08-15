Biolase rebounds from Q2 sell-off; shares up almost 35% since Wednesday

Quick-trigger investors appear to be pivoting on Biolase (BIOL -4.4% ), shares are up almost 35% since bottoming at $0.49 last Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results.

Shares dropped over 40% after the company reported a 9% drop in revenue to $12.6M but the company said Q2 2016 included a one-time large shipment of Epic lasers to a Dental Service Organization adding that Q2 2017 revenue was up 16% sequentially.

The 18% decline in global Waterlase sales (31% in the U.S.) was offset by the launch of Waterlase Express internationally, a 39% increase in global imaging systems revenue, a 19% increase in global consumables and a 2% increase in global services revenue.

