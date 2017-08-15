Transocean sinks as Songa deal could dilute shareholders by 32%

Transocean (RIG -5.7% ) plunges to all-time lows before trimming losses a bit, following earlier news of its purchase of Norwegian competitor Songa Offshore (OTC:SGAZF).

Under terms of the deal, Songa shareholders will receive 50% newly issued RIG common shares and 50% in bonds convertible into common shares; RBC analyst Kurt Hallead expects RIG to issue 128.2M shares, including convertibles, diluting current shareholders by 32% to 524.7M shares.

Evercore ISI analysts like the deal even if the market does not, saying it high-grades RIG's fleet, improves the balance sheet and near term liquidity, and sets up the company nicely for further consolidation of the offshore rig market.

The firm also says RIG will re-rank its combined fleet as a function of the acquisition, which may result in additional rigs being recycled, and the deal adds $4B in backlog which will be helpful in revolver extension negotiations and could be used to add asset-backed financing.

The deal is "a sign that we are near the bottom of the [offshore drilling rig] market, and people don't expect asset prices to fall much further," says Swedbank analyst Magnus Olsvik.