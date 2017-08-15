TearLab down 20% on expected capital raise and plan to go it alone

Nano cap TearLab (TEAR -20.3% ) slumps on average volume on the heels of its Q2 results released after the close yesterday. Shares have lost over 53% of their value since touching $3.75 on July 21.

Revenue was $7.0M (+1.6%), product sales: $6.2M (+14.8%); loss/share: (0.68) (+29.9%).

The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application for the TearLab Discovery System later this year. In preparation for the commercial launch, management intends to raise additional capital by year-end.

After completing a review of strategic alternatives, including being acquired, the board has decided to remain independent and continue to focus on its business plan.

