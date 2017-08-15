Report: Petrobras may take over some Eletrobras thermal power stations

Petrobras (PBR +1.4% ) may take over some thermal power stations run by Eletrobras (EBR +1.2% ) in exchange for forgiving some of the utility company's billions of dollars in debt, Reuters reports, citing the Valor Econômico newspaper.

EBR's overdue fuel bills with PBR total nearly 16B Brazilian reais (~$5B), according to the report; PBR has supplied EBR's thermal power plants for years but it now wants to raise cash and is looking to collect the overdue bills.

A deal with EBR is considered important for PBR since a large part of its debt is held by fuel distribution subsidiary BR Distribuidora, and investors would be more interested in considering an IPO of Distribuidora if the debt is resolved.