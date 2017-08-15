Jacobs secures engineering role for the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore high speed rail project

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC -1.6% ) has secured one of six coveted Reference Design Consultant packages for the high profile Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail project (KL-SG HSR), which was announced earlier this year.

Jacobs will deliver the RDC02 reference design package that includes the design of the five intermediate stations in Malaysia together with other HSR infrastructure associated with the station development, encompassing access roads, highway and pedestrian links into existing infrastructure.

“The win is another milestone for Jacobs and especially significant since this high-speed rail project is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia,” said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific Senior Vice President Patrick Hill.

Press Release