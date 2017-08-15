AIG puts $2B life settlements portfolio on the block - Reuters

Though new CEO Brian Duperreault has vowed to focus on growth instead of divestitures and share buybacks, there remain legacy assets the insurer continues to want to get out of - life settlements being one of them. AIG remains committed to its core life insurance business, says spokesman, Kenneth Juarez.

According to the report, AIG has hired Goldman Sachs to assist with the sale. Among the possible buyers would be P-E players like Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX), both of whom have been recent acquirers of life settlements.