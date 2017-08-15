Gilead set to unveil new Southern California campus

Gilead Sciences (GILD +0.7% ) is set for the grand opening of its new $250M campus located in La Verne, California, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, tomorrow. It will have the capacity to package, label and distribute products, including HCV meds, but will initially focus on the manufacture of AmBisome, an antifungal for HIV patients.

A spokesperson says the site, anchored by a 320,000 sq. ft. building, will package up to 14M tablets and make up to 5M vials of AmBisome each year. At full capacity, 500 workers will be employed.