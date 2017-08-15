Samsung announces commercial availability of new portable SSDs

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) announces the commercial availability of the Samsung Portable SSD T5.

The portable solid-state drive can hit speeds of 540MB per second, which stands about 5x faster than external HDD products and aligns with the speeds of the company’s internal desktop SSDs.

The T5 offerings range in price from the 250GB at $129.99 to the 2TB at $799.99 with options between.

Meanwhile, Samsung, Google, and Phillips are working with start-up Puls to deliver repairs and tech demos at home as a combination Geek Squad and Genius Bar.

