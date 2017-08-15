Santos issues $690M impairment warning

Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) warns of a $690M non-cash impairment charge for the half-year ended June, due to changes to the carrying value of its assets caused by changing oil prices and exchange rates as well as production and cost fluctuations.

Santos now expects to recognize a ~$870M impairment on its Gladstone liquefied natural gas asset as a result of change in its assumptions.

Santos also expects to take a ~$150M impairment charge against its non-core assets in Indonesia on the back of the lower oil prices.