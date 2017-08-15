Early start for Pumpkin Spice Latte season

Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN +0.2% ) plans to roll out its fall drinks earlier than ever. The return of pumpkin coffee and pumpkin spice drinks will occur by the end of the month.

Starbucks (SBUX) hasn't announced the launch date for its industry-disrupting Pumpkin Spice Latte drink. Last year, the pumpkin favorite hit SBUX stores on September 6 and was called out on the Q4 earnings call as a star performer during a quarter that saw traffic only increase 1%.

McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) is also probably just weeks away from adding PSL and other fall spice drinks to its menu.

Why pay attention? Market research has indicated that consumers will make an extra trip solely for a PSL, a trend that sets the drink apart from many other menu items.