Learning Tree awarded contract from the Texas Department of Information Resources

Learning Tree International (LTRE +7.5% ) has been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources Deliverables-Based IT Services (DBITS) Contract.

Through the DBITS Cooperative Contracts Program, state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions, may purchase from a select list of vetted and approved providers.

“Learning Tree has long been an expert at helping governments and agencies worldwide build workforce skills in the latest technologies and management disciplines,” said Learning Tree CEO, Richard A. Spires. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to help even more agencies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of IT services through DBITS.”

Press Release