ChinaNet Online sees loss narrow in Q2

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) posted a narrower net loss in its Q2 earnings as lower operating expenses mitigated a smaller gross profit.

Revenues overall rose 24%; search engine marketing and data service revenue rose 189%, to $8M. (Revenues from Internet advertising and data services fell 56.7% to $2.5M.)

Gross profit fell 32% to $1.7M, though, and gross margin fell to 16.2% from a year-ago 29.6%.

It had $1.8M in cash and equivalents as of June 30, vs. $3M at December's end.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

