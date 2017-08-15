Telit Communications fires CEO, alleging he's a U.S. fugitive

London-based telecom Telit Communications (TTCNF -2.3% ) has fired its CEO, alleging that he's on the run from U.S. police.

Shares are flat in London today, but have lost 49.7% of value in a week.

The company says its private investigators have found that Oozi Cats has been lying about his true identity for at least 17 years, and that he is in fact Uzi Katz, listed as a "fugitive defendant" in Boston district court.

Katz is sought in connection with an alleged property scam dating to the 1990s.

Cats has earned £18M from Telit since 2009.

“It is a source of considerable anger to the board that the historical indictment against Oozi Cats was never disclosed to them or previous members of the board and that they have only been made aware of its existence through third parties,” says the company.