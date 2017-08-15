Investors gauge impact of MoviePass

Theater stocks are off their lows as investors assess the impact of MoviePass lowering its monthly fee to $9.95. It's possible the impact may be less than first feared.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe adds his thoughts on the development. "It should be made clear that MoviePass pays movie theaters full price for every movie ticket purchased. And beyond that we’ve seen a 100% increase in movie-going, including a 50% increase in midweek attendance, and a 123% increase in concession revenues," he observes. Lowe, who was on the founding executive team at Netflix says "movie theaters have everything to gain from this deal."

Sector watch: AMC Entertainment (AMC -2.4% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC -1.1% ), AMC Entertainment (AMC -2.4% ), Carmike Cinemas (CNK -0.6% ), Marcus (MCS -0.8% ), Reading International (RDI), IMAX (IMAX -1.7% ).

