Novo's traditional innovation model worked until it didn't - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that Novo Nordisk's (NVO +0.2% ) abrupt end to its long consistent period of growth (shares dropped ~45% from August to through November 2016 before recovering) is a business school-worthy case study about the limitations of innovation as a price driver.

For years, the company relied on next-generation versions of insulin to increase prices and profits. This worked extraordinarily well until the release of once-daily, long-acting Tresiba (insulin degludec). The company expected to continue its premium pricing model based on the added benefits of the product, anticipating a 60 - 70% premium to the earlier version, Levemir. European payers pushed back, however, saying the advantages were incremental and did not warrant the additional cost. The company withdrew Tresiba from the German market after a pricing board set the price at the same level as basic synthetic insulin.

Certain other European countries OK'd the price premium but would not reimburse patients for Tresiba, obliterating demand. Novo has since lowered the price and sales have picked up.

The company launched Tresiba in the U.S. in early 2016 and encountered similar headwinds from pharmacy benefit managers. Novo had to settle for ~10% premium. Pressure also came from Eli Lilly, who launched its own longer-acting insulin, Basaglar (insulin glargine), in December 2016.

Last year, Novo slashed its long-term profit forecast twice, from 10% from 15% in February and to 5% in October.